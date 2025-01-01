Watch out for someone who is sneaky like a snake. They will slither up to you and strike you when you least expect it. The snake emoji shows a green snake, coiled up with its tongue sticking out. The snake emoji is often used when referring to all types of snakes including the ones with deadly venom. This emoji is also used when talking about evil, satan, temptation and the Garden of Eden. Use this emoji when talking about a snake or someone with sneaky and evil intentions. Example: Watch out for Brooke. I can sense here slithering ways from across the room. 🐍

Keywords: bearer, ophiuchus, serpent, snake, zodiac

Codepoints: 1F40D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )