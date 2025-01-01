Home

Snake

Watch out for someone who is sneaky like a snake. They will slither up to you and strike you when you least expect it. The snake emoji shows a green snake, coiled up with its tongue sticking out. The snake emoji is often used when referring to all types of snakes including the ones with deadly venom. This emoji is also used when talking about evil, satan, temptation and the Garden of Eden. Use this emoji when talking about a snake or someone with sneaky and evil intentions. Example: Watch out for Brooke. I can sense here slithering ways from across the room. 🐍

Keywords: bearer, ophiuchus, serpent, snake, zodiac
Codepoints: 1F40D
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • Ophiuchus
    The Ophiuchus emoji is an astrological sign emoji of the constellation Ophiuchus, used for those born between November 30 and December 17.
  • Sagittarius
    If you come across someone who is hilarious, generous and outspoken, you might have just found yourself a Sagittarius. Those who were born between November 22 and December 21 fall in this zodiac category. They may also have a travel bug.
  • 🦂 scorpion
    Watch out for the sting of a scorpion it can be deadly. Scorpions are poisonous eight-legged arachnids and they look scary. This emoji is often used with the horoscope sign, scorpio.
  • 🐏 ram
    Do you have what it takes to be as strong as a ram? This male sheep is one of the toughest in the wild. It's often used to describe strength or the Aries horoscope sign. These animals often butt heads. They have long horns, which they use to fight other rams.
  • 🦚 peacock
    This colorful animal is seen as a beauty but also a defender of its space if someone gets too close. The warning display of its colorful feathers are used to fend off predators but it’s also considered very beautiful and extravagant.
  • Aquarius
    If you are an Aquarius, astrology says you are progressive, original, and maybe a bit temperamental. Your horoscope also says you don’t like limitations, or being lonely. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you might have some of these zodiac traits.
  • Leo
    The sun is out! Summer is here. It’s Leo Season. Those who were born between July 23 and August 22 identify with this zodiac sign. Leos are known to be the life of the party with their boisterous personalities. Be careful, according to their horoscope, their arrogance is known to get in the way.
  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • Taurus
    Are you loyal, devoted and responsible? Then you just might be a Taurus. This zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. They are also known to be as stubborn as a bull!
  • 🪱 worm
    Don’t mistake it for a little snake, this worm emoji is far different: it has no eyes and no teeth. Earthworms are commonly found in dirt or soil and met with dread when found in an apple.
  • Capricorn
    Astrology says, Capricorns tend to be responsible, disciplined, and a little unforgiving. They will also eventually end up disliking everything. If your birthday falls between December 22 - January 19, you may be surprised to find that you have some of these Zodiac traits.
  • Aries
    If you were born from March 20- April 21, you’ll probably recognize this zodiac sign. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, and short-tempered.
  • 🐥 front-facing baby chick
    This cute little emoji shows a yellow baby chick with its wings spread out. With an orange beak, this front facing baby chick is super adorable.
  • 🐐 goat
    The goat is an animal that is mostly found in Southwest Asia or Eastern Europe. While this emoji shows the picture of a goat, this emoji is often used to describe the acronym G.O.A.T. meaning, Greatest of all time.
  • 🦡 badger
    These nocturnal animals live burrows, and are known for fending off enemies! While the badger may be small, don’t be fooled it can be very aggressive. Honey badger are the grumpy badger celebrities of the internet.
  • Gemini
    If you are gentle, affectionate, curious, and maybe a little nervous, check your horoscope, you may be a Gemini. Those who were born between May 21 and June 21 identify with this zodiac sign .
  • Scorpio
    If you are resourceful, passionate and a little stubborn, you just might be a Scorpio. Those who were born between October 23 - November 21 have a Scorpio zodiac sign. According to astrology, if you are a Scorpio, you like the truth, the facts, and dislike passive people.
  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • Cancer
    Are you imaginative, loyal, and maybe pessimistic? Astrology says that you may be a Cancer. This zodiac sign represents people that were born between June 21 - July 22.

