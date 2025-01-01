Libras are cooperative people that are also very indecisive. If you were born between September 23 and October 22, you might be an indecisive Libra. The Libra emoji shows a square containing the Libra zodiac symbol, which is a straight line under a horseshoe shape. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice. Other zodiac traits include being peaceful, fair, and self-pity. Use this emoji when you want to talk about a Libra or someone who acts like a Libra. Example: Why can’t you make up your mind about what you want to eat? You ♎are so indecisive.

Keywords: balance, justice, libra, scales, zodiac

Codepoints: 264E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )