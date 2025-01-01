Multiplication is one of the most useful mathematic practices we have! This multiply emoji could be used literally, to emphasize mental math—or it could be used as a metaphor to say, “I want more!” Many people confuse this multiply emoji with a heavy X, so it could also mean “nope.”

Codepoints: 2716 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )