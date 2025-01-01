Home

Multiply

Multiplication is one of the most useful mathematic practices we have! This multiply emoji could be used literally, to emphasize mental math—or it could be used as a metaphor to say, “I want more!” Many people confuse this multiply emoji with a heavy X, so it could also mean “nope.”

Codepoints: 2716 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • Scorpio
    If you are resourceful, passionate and a little stubborn, you just might be a Scorpio. Those who were born between October 23 - November 21 have a Scorpio zodiac sign. According to astrology, if you are a Scorpio, you like the truth, the facts, and dislike passive people.
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🔻 red triangle pointed down
    The Red Triangle Pointed Down emoji features a big, bold, red triangle pointing downwards, varying in shade and detail depending on the platform.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • Taurus
    Are you loyal, devoted and responsible? Then you just might be a Taurus. This zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. They are also known to be as stubborn as a bull!
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • Aquarius
    If you are an Aquarius, astrology says you are progressive, original, and maybe a bit temperamental. Your horoscope also says you don’t like limitations, or being lonely. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you might have some of these zodiac traits.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • minus
    The minus emoji is a small black dash mark used to show the mathematical action of subtraction.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • ⚖️ balance scale
    This emoji can have so many meanings. From justice, to finances, to being a symbol of the zodiac sign Libra. It is very versatile.
  • ☢️ radioactive
    Beware of the radioactive matter. If you touch it, your hand might melt off. The radioactive sign is a warning to stay away, this material is not safe.
  • Aries
    If you were born from March 20- April 21, you’ll probably recognize this zodiac sign. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, and short-tempered.

