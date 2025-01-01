Take it slow, and use the fast down button emoji. The fast down button emoji shows a square, with two white triangles pointing 90 degrees downwards. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. This emoji is often associated with audio, visual, and editing effects. Some people also use this emoji as a downward directional arrow. Example: “Gina has to select ⏬ to slow it down”
