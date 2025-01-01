Oh that’s my jam! If the song you’re listening to right now is so good that you want to hear it again, the repeat button is your answer! The repeat button emoji shows a square, with two white arrows creating a loop. The arrows symbolize that when one ends, the other begins, which creates an endless loop. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Typically, you will find this emoji inside of an audio-based platform, like a music streaming service, being used as a button to toggle the repeat function on and off. Use this emoji when you want to tell your friend to play your favorite song again. Example: “Tim, I want to hear the last song again. Put it on 🔁”

Keywords: arrow, clockwise, repeat, repeat button

Codepoints: 1F501

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )