The repeat single button emoji closely resembles the repeat button emoji. They both show two arrows interlocked in a never-ending cycle. The difference is that the repeat single button has a small number one in the bottom left-hand corner. If you see this emoji, the sender might be talking music—or they could be referring to something obnoxiously repetitive.
