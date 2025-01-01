The "play or pause" button emoji depicts a button that is used to toggle between playing and pausing a media track (like a song or a movie). The button contains the play symbol (a triangle) and the pause symbol (to vertical bars) side-by-side. The "pay or pause" symbol is positioned a gray, blue, and sometimes orange square. You’ve probably seen this symbol everywhere — whether you’re streaming TV shows, watching a movie, or using an old-fashioned CD player!
