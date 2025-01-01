Home

Emoji

Play or pause button

The "play or pause" button emoji depicts a button that is used to toggle between playing and pausing a media track (like a song or a movie). The button contains the play symbol (a triangle) and the pause symbol (to vertical bars) side-by-side. The "pay or pause" symbol is positioned a gray, blue, and sometimes orange square. You’ve probably seen this symbol everywhere — whether you’re streaming TV shows, watching a movie, or using an old-fashioned CD player!

Codepoints: 23EF FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.

