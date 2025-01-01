The input number emoji depicts the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 written in white against a grey, blue, or black button background. This emoji could be used to show the concept of mathematics, calculations, or when you’re counting out beats in music.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.