Input numbers

The input number emoji depicts the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 written in white against a grey, blue, or black button background. This emoji could be used to show the concept of mathematics, calculations, or when you’re counting out beats in music.

Keywords: 1234, input, numbers
Codepoints: 1F522
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🔠 input latin uppercase
    The Input Latin Uppercase emoji features a blue boxy or curved outline with the letters “A, B, C, D” in capitals written within it.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText