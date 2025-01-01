This emoji represents the shuffle button, commonly found on MP3 players or music streaming services. This feature plays songs in a random order. This is the universal symbol for “I don’t know what I want to listen to, so I will just let it shuffle until it lands on something I like.”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.