Shuffle tracks button

This emoji represents the shuffle button, commonly found on MP3 players or music streaming services. This feature plays songs in a random order. This is the universal symbol for “I don’t know what I want to listen to, so I will just let it shuffle until it lands on something I like.”

Keywords: arrow, crossed, shuffle tracks button
Codepoints: 1F500
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔂 repeat single button
    Do you ever want to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again? If this answer is yes, then this repeat single button was made for you.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🔠 input latin uppercase
    The Input Latin Uppercase emoji features a blue boxy or curved outline with the letters “A, B, C, D” in capitals written within it.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • 🔽 downwards button
    If you need a way to say negatory, nope, or not doing it—the downwards button emoji has your back. It can also be used for direction if you like to use your emojis literally.

YayText