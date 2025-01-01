The SOS button emoji is a red alert emoji with the letters “SOS” in the center. It literally means “Save Our Souls” and is often used by those who are stranded somewhere and need help, but you can also use it when you need a big favor from a friend or you’re stuck on a bad date and need a different kind of rescue mission.
