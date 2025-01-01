This no pedestrians emoji shoes a person walking inside a red circle with a slash through it. It could mean that an area is under construction or closed. Or your friend could be saying they don’t want any visitors. Either way, it seems like a good idea to turn back now.

Keywords: forbidden, no, no pedestrians, not, pedestrian, prohibited

Codepoints: 1F6B7

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )