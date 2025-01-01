Shown as a circle with a red slash through it, the no littering emoji absolutely does not want you to litter. A silhouette of a person littering is depicted behind the slash, saying no! This emoji could be used if you caught your friend littering, or you want to make it very clear you are against such a heinous act.

Keywords: forbidden, litter, no, no littering, not, prohibited

Codepoints: 1F6AF

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )