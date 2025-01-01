Home

Emoji

No littering

Shown as a circle with a red slash through it, the no littering emoji absolutely does not want you to litter. A silhouette of a person littering is depicted behind the slash, saying no! This emoji could be used if you caught your friend littering, or you want to make it very clear you are against such a heinous act.

Keywords: forbidden, litter, no, no littering, not, prohibited
Codepoints: 1F6AF
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🈲 Japanese “prohibited” button
    The Japanese “Prohibited” Button emoji features a big, red square with large, white, Japanese characters stamped within the middle, which read “prohibited.”
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • 🚷 no pedestrians
    This red circle with a slash is clear. It means “not allowed!” This no pedestrians sign shows that it is not a safe place to walk!
  • 🔂 repeat single button
    Do you ever want to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again? If this answer is yes, then this repeat single button was made for you.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 🙅 person gesturing "no"
    No! Permission denied! You are rejected. Use this emoji to block, stop, and reject something or someone.
  • 🈳 Japanese “vacancy” button
    This emoji features the Japanese symbol for empty or available. The Japanese “vacancy” button signifies an empty parking space or hotel room.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • no entry
    If you see this sign on a door or on a road; do not enter. Turn around! Go back! No entry here!
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • 🇻🇺 flag: Vanuatu
    The flag emoji of Vanuatu consists of a background made up two horizontal stripes of red and green. A black triangle rests on the left side with a black line dividing the top and bottom stripe. Inside the black, there is a thinner yellow line that follows the edge of the triangle and the dividing stripe. Inside the triangle, there are two yellow symbols: a boar's tusk and two namele cycad fronds.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • 🛂 passport control
    The passport control emoji is a blue square with a white cut out of a person wearing an official uniform and holding a passport closely to their face.
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 🔠 input latin uppercase
    The Input Latin Uppercase emoji features a blue boxy or curved outline with the letters “A, B, C, D” in capitals written within it.

YayText