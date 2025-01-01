Shown as a circle with a red slash through it, the no littering emoji absolutely does not want you to litter. A silhouette of a person littering is depicted behind the slash, saying no! This emoji could be used if you caught your friend littering, or you want to make it very clear you are against such a heinous act.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.