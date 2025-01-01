A passport is a form of identification which lists the country you are a citizen of. Passport control is a vital profession, where one must remain vigilant to stop wanted criminals trying to run or drug smugglers from bringing illegal substances into your beloved country. Passport control agents inspect passports to ensure no one crosses a border who shouldn't. This emoji can be sent to your friends to remind them to bring their passports when traveling abroad, especially if they want to board the plane!

Keywords: control, passport

Codepoints: 1F6C2

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )