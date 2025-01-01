Home

Passport control

A passport is a form of identification which lists the country you are a citizen of. Passport control is a vital profession, where one must remain vigilant to stop wanted criminals trying to run or drug smugglers from bringing illegal substances into your beloved country. Passport control agents inspect passports to ensure no one crosses a border who shouldn't. This emoji can be sent to your friends to remind them to bring their passports when traveling abroad, especially if they want to board the plane!

Keywords: control, passport
Codepoints: 1F6C2
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • 🇮🇳 flag: India
    The flag emoji of India is made up of three horizontal stripes of orange, white and green. In the center, a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing progress for the country, takes center stage.
  • 🇲🇬 flag: Madagascar
    The flag emoji of Madagascar features two horizontal bands of red green sitting against a vertical column of white on the lefthand side.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • 🎵 musical note
    Whether you are quoting a song, singing yourself, or listening to music, sending a simple music note emoji can help get your point across.
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🔃 clockwise vertical arrows
    What a “turn” of events! The clockwise emoji is a symbol emoji and indicates that something is moving in a clockwise direction. It can also be used to talk about rotating something, repeating a tracking, or refreshing a page in your web browser.
  • 🇰🇭 flag: Cambodia
    The flag of Cambodia displays a blue background with a red stripe down the center horizontally. Central on the red stripe is a an outline picture of Angkor Wat.
  • 🇫🇮 flag: Finland
    The flag of Finland emoji appears as a white background with a blue Nordic cross from border to border.
  • 🇰🇷 flag: South Korea
    The South Korea flag emoji has a white rectangle background with a red and blue yin-yang in the center and 4 sets of 3 lines outlining the circle.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • 🇫🇴 flag: Faroe Islands
    The flag of the Faroe Islands emoji reveals a white background with a Nordic cross. The cross is outlined in blue with a red center.
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.
  • 🚯 no littering
    The no littering emoji shows a black background with a white silhouette of someone littering, or a white background and black silhouette. Don’t do that! A red slash is shown through the emoji to express a hard no to littering.

