The transgender emoji, is used to describe someone who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. The transgender emoji shows the transgender symbol which is a female symbol, a male symbol and a genderqueer symbol combined around a circle. Use this emoji when talking about the LGBTQ community, transgender people, and LGBTQ pride. Example: Love is love! All love is welcomed including ⚧️
