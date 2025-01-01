The transgender emoji, is used to describe someone who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. The transgender emoji shows the transgender symbol which is a female symbol, a male symbol and a genderqueer symbol combined around a circle. Use this emoji when talking about the LGBTQ community, transgender people, and LGBTQ pride. Example: Love is love! All love is welcomed including ⚧️

Codepoints: 26A7 FE0F

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )