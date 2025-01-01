This emoji is simple but very well-known. “Om” is a chant, often used when meditating, to help release negative emotions and further the focus on just being present and breathing. The Om symbol is seen throughout many Asian religions, such as Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism. It is also a popular image in North American subculture, especially in Yoga studios or tattooed on skin.

Codepoints: 1F549 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )