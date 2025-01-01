Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Om
YayText!

Om

This emoji is simple but very well-known. “Om” is a chant, often used when meditating, to help release negative emotions and further the focus on just being present and breathing. The Om symbol is seen throughout many Asian religions, such as Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism. It is also a popular image in North American subculture, especially in Yoga studios or tattooed on skin.  

Codepoints: 1F549 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🇪🇸 flag: Spain
    The flag of Spain emoji is mostly yellow. The top and bottom borders of the flag are red, and the Spanish coat of arms sits in the middle of the yellow stripe near the left side.
  • 🇱🇧 flag: Lebanon
    The flag of Lebanon emoji displays a red background with a white stripe horizontally in the middle. A green cedar tree sits centered on the white stripe.
  • 🇬🇹 flag: Guatemala
    The flag of Guatemala emoji consists of three vertical stripes. In the middle, there is a white stripe with the National Emblem of Guatemala in the center. On either side, there are plain light blue stripes.
  • 🇬🇪 flag: Georgia
    The national flag of Georgia emoji features a white background intersected with two large red stripes to form a cross. Four more red crosses grace each corner of the flag.
  • 🇮🇩 flag: Indonesia
    The flag of Indonesia emoji features only two colors, red and white, in two horizontal bands.
  • 🇹🇬 flag: Togo
    Togo's flag emoji consists of alternating green and yellow stripes. A white star on a red square is displayed in the top left corner.
  • 🇹🇯 flag: Tajikistan
    The flag emoji of Tajikistan features three horizontal stripes. A wider white stripe is in the center with two thinner stripes on top and bottom. The top stripe is red while the bottom is green. In the center, there is a golden crown topped by seven stars.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🇲🇨 flag: Monaco
    Monaco's flag emoji is made up of two horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is red while the bottom is white.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🇫🇷 flag: France
    The flag of France emoji reveals three vertical stripes of blue, white, and red. It’s also known as the Tricolour!
  • 🇲🇾 flag: Malaysia
    The Malaysia flag displays red and white alternating stripes starting with a red stripe on the top and a white stripe on the bottom. On the top left side sits a dark blue rectangle with a gold crescent moon and star in the middle. The crescent moon is on the left and the star it on the right.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • ☦️ orthodox cross
    Inside this purple box is an orthodox cross. Also known as a Russian orthodox cross, this symbol became popular during the Byzantine Empire.
  • 🇦🇹 flag: Austria
    The flag of Austria emoji consists of three horizontal strips. The top and bottom stripes are red, the middle strip is white.
  • 🇮🇹 flag: Italy
    Italy's flag emoji is a simple arrangement of three vertical stripes of green, white and red.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 flag: Scotland
    Scotland's flag emoji is made up of a blue background with white stripes originating in each corner creating a white X.
  • 🇹🇿 flag: Tanzania
    Tanzania's flag emoji features a green triangle in the top left corner and a blue triangle in the bottom right corner. A black stripe runs diagonally from the bottom left corner to the top right. The black stripe is bordered by yellow stripes on both sides.
  • 🇮🇷 flag: Iran
    The flag emoji of Iran features a few different elements. The background is made up of three horizontal red, white and green stripes. The national emblem is red and centered on the flag. The takbīr is written in white 11 times at the bottom of the green stripe and at the top of the red stripe.
  • 🇮🇨 flag: Canary Islands
    The flag of the Canary Islands emoji consists of three vertical stripes of white, blue, and yellow with a coat of arms in the middle.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText