This emoji is simple but very well-known. “Om” is a chant, often used when meditating, to help release negative emotions and further the focus on just being present and breathing. The Om symbol is seen throughout many Asian religions, such as Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism. It is also a popular image in North American subculture, especially in Yoga studios or tattooed on skin.
