This emoji, similar to that of almost all of the colored shapes, doesn’t have much of a deep meaning and is used sporadically and randomly, depending on the context of the conversation. Usually, it is simply used as a colorful bullet point or marker when making a list.

Keywords: orange, square

Codepoints: 1F7E7

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )