    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Orange square
YayText!

Orange square

This emoji, similar to that of almost all of the colored shapes, doesn’t have much of a deep meaning and is used sporadically and randomly, depending on the context of the conversation. Usually, it is simply used as a colorful bullet point or marker when making a list.

Keywords: orange, square
Codepoints: 1F7E7
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 📚 books
    The books emoji features a stack of hardcover, multi-colored books, stacked haphazardly on top of each other.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 🐕 dog
    The Dog emoji features various breeds of man's best friend, the dog, standing and looking to the left, its whole body/profile visible. Good doggies like scratchies.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.

