This emoji shows a simple rendition of a friendly-looking, domestic dog. Depending on the platform and provider it is being viewed on, the dog breed varies. However, the body position stays the same and the silhouette simply shows a brown or beige colored puppy-dog facing the left side, its whole body’s side profile clearly visible. Send this to your friend to announce the adoption of your new furry friend!

Keywords: dog, pet

Codepoints: 1F415

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )