The eye emoji depicts one eyeball looking dead ahead. It could be the eye of a cyclops, or maybe just a zoomed in look on one eyeball out of a pair. In any case, this eye shows that you’re listening and paying attention, but is a less cartoonish and more realistic alternative to the eyes emoji.

Codepoints: 1F441 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )