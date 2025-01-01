This emoji showcases a brown primate with a friendly demeanor. It is hunching down and facing the left hand side, it’s full body’s profile clearly visible, it’s head turned slightly to smile at the viewer. This specific monkey has big, round ears, black eyes and a long tail, which is curled slightly at the tip. Send this emoji to friends and family when you want to invite them out for a fun day at the zoo!

Keywords: monkey

Codepoints: 1F412

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )