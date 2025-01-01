This emoji showcases a brown primate with a friendly demeanor. It is hunching down and facing the left hand side, it’s full body’s profile clearly visible, it’s head turned slightly to smile at the viewer. This specific monkey has big, round ears, black eyes and a long tail, which is curled slightly at the tip. Send this emoji to friends and family when you want to invite them out for a fun day at the zoo!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.