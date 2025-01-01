Home

Monkey

This emoji showcases a brown primate with a friendly demeanor. It is hunching down and facing the left hand side, it’s full body’s profile clearly visible, it’s head turned slightly to smile at the viewer. This specific monkey has big, round ears, black eyes and a long tail, which is curled slightly at the tip. Send this emoji to friends and family when you want to invite them out for a fun day at the zoo!

Keywords: monkey
Codepoints: 1F412
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🐽 pig nose
    The pig nose emoji features the pig's most distinctive body part, its nose. The pig nose is pictured as a round pink pig snout, with two darker-toned holes for nostrils. Oink oink.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🐕 dog
    The Dog emoji features various breeds of man's best friend, the dog, standing and looking to the left, its whole body/profile visible. Good doggies like scratchies.
  • 👁️ eye
    The eye emoji shows just one eye looking straight ahead. This eyeball is brown in many cases but varies, just like humans, and can also be shown as a blue or a darker color.
  • 🦁 lion
    The king of the jungle. The Lion emoji features a friendly-looking, cartoony lion. Only the head is seen and it is wearing a neutral expression and boasts a long, beautiful mane.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 😸 grinning cat with smiling eyes
    The grinning cat with smiling eyes may have started out as the grinning cat, but now it’s heard something so funny it can’t even keep its eyes open! Use this emoji when someone tells a killer feline knock-knock joke.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 🤪 zany face
    The zany face emoji is a yellow face with its eyes crossed and its tongue sticking out. Use it when you’re feeling manic, crazed, or you haven’t left the house in several weeks.
  • 🇲🇩 flag: Moldova
    The flag of Moldova emoji has three vertical stripes: blue on the left, yellow in the middle and red on the right. The Coat of Arms of Moldova is in the center of the yellow stripe.
  • 🐶 dog face
    The Dog Face emoji features a cartoon style dog head, facing straight ahead, often seen with its tongue hanging out, as if it is panting.
  • 🦒 giraffe
    A long-necked, elegant creature, the giraffe is yellow with brown spots across all platforms. Although the giraffe is usually portrayed in its full, majestic form, other times only its head is depicted.
  • 😜 winking face with tongue
    This emoji depicts a silly winking emoji sticking out its tongue. This is the default face that some people make when taking selfies. Pairs well with peace signs.

