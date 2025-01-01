This emoji showcases various dog breeds, depending on the platform you are viewing it on. Most often, the dog in question has floppy ears, a lolling tongue and a friendly expression, as if it wants to be pet or played with. Send this emoji to your friends to announce that you bought or adopted a new furry puppy friend!

Keywords: dog, face, pet

Codepoints: 1F436

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )