This emoji showcases various dog breeds, depending on the platform you are viewing it on. Most often, the dog in question has floppy ears, a lolling tongue and a friendly expression, as if it wants to be pet or played with. Send this emoji to your friends to announce that you bought or adopted a new furry puppy friend!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.