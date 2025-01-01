Home

Grinning cat

This grinning cat emoji has alert feline instincts with its eyes wide open. This kitty’s proud smile says, “please let me eat the rest of that tuna” and is the perfect face for cat lovers who want an alternative to the plain grinning face emoji. Use this emoji as a greeting for your crazy cat lady friends.

Keywords: cat, face, grinning, mouth, open, smile
Codepoints: 1F63A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😸 grinning cat with smiling eyes
    The grinning cat with smiling eyes may have started out as the grinning cat, but now it’s heard something so funny it can’t even keep its eyes open! Use this emoji when someone tells a killer feline knock-knock joke.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 🐱 cat face
    The cat face emoji shows a furry, whiskery friend looking straight ahead. Use this emoji when you’re looking for a neutral cat, as opposed to the emotive cat emojis.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 😹 cat with tears of joy
    Is this cat crying or laughing? How about both? This cat emoji has tears of joy streaming from its face. It must’ve heard something pretty hilarious to be laughing this hard. What joke did he hear? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 🐈 cat
    Cats are common house pets, knows for their independence and quirky personalities. The Cat emoji features an orange or grey cat, depending on the provider. The cat is standing on all fours, portraying its side profile.
  • 🐽 pig nose
    The pig nose emoji features the pig's most distinctive body part, its nose. The pig nose is pictured as a round pink pig snout, with two darker-toned holes for nostrils. Oink oink.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🐒 monkey
    The Monkey emoji features a brown primate, kneeling down on its haunches, smiling at the viewer. Probably thinking about bananas.
  • 💩 pile of poo
    This brown soft-serve poop emoji is smiling about god knows what. This emoji can be used as an insult to someone or something, to describe something that smells like poop, or to call someone a “poop face”. It can also be used as an "oh, poop" reaction. What’s that smell, poop face?
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 🐶 dog face
    The Dog Face emoji features a cartoon style dog head, facing straight ahead, often seen with its tongue hanging out, as if it is panting.

