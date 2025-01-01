This grinning cat emoji has alert feline instincts with its eyes wide open. This kitty’s proud smile says, “please let me eat the rest of that tuna” and is the perfect face for cat lovers who want an alternative to the plain grinning face emoji. Use this emoji as a greeting for your crazy cat lady friends.
