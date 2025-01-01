Does it smell in here or does your project just stink? The pile of poo emoji can be the ultimate insult or used in a playful tone. The pile of poo emoji shows a brown swirl with two open eyes and a smiling mouth. This emoji is used when talking about poop, or something that’s related to poop. Use this emoji when something or someone stinks or if you want to throw a playful insult at someone. Example: David’s speech was💩

Keywords: dung, face, monster, pile of poo, poo, poop

Codepoints: 1F4A9

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )