Does it smell in here or does your project just stink? The pile of poo emoji can be the ultimate insult or used in a playful tone. The pile of poo emoji shows a brown swirl with two open eyes and a smiling mouth. This emoji is used when talking about poop, or something that’s related to poop. Use this emoji when something or someone stinks or if you want to throw a playful insult at someone. Example: David’s speech was💩
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.