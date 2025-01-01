Home

YayText!

Pile of poo

A big steaming pile of poop

Does it smell in here or does your project just stink? The pile of poo emoji can be the ultimate insult or used in a playful tone. The pile of poo emoji shows a brown swirl with two open eyes and a smiling mouth. This emoji is used when talking about poop, or something that’s related to poop. Use this emoji when something or someone stinks or if you want to throw a playful insult at someone. Example: David’s speech was💩

Keywords: dung, face, monster, pile of poo, poo, poop
Codepoints: 1F4A9
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 🤮 face vomiting
    That’s so gross, it makes me want to puke. The face vomiting emoji is often used when talking about something so nasty and disgusting, it makes you vomit. This emoji is also used to talk about being sick, or an illness that could make you feel nauseous and want to throw-up. Hurling emoji. Blech.
  • 🤧 sneezing face
    Achoo! The sneezing face emoji winces and holds a tissue up to its nose as it sneezes. This emoji is appropriate when the pollen count is high and allergy season is upon you.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 😹 cat with tears of joy
    Is this cat crying or laughing? How about both? This cat emoji has tears of joy streaming from its face. It must’ve heard something pretty hilarious to be laughing this hard. What joke did he hear? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 🥸 disguised face
    Do you need to go incognito? Do you need a silly disguise to grab a laugh? Big eyebrows. Big glasses. No one will ever recognize you. The perfect disguise.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!

