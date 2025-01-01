Say gesundheit to the sneezing face emoji holding a tissue to its nose. This wincing face may be having a tough allergy season, or just got tickled with a big feather by a prankster. You could use this face to say you’re sick, or when someone puts way too much pepper on your omelet.
