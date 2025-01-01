Home

Sneezing face

Say gesundheit to the sneezing face emoji holding a tissue to its nose. This wincing face may be having a tough allergy season, or just got tickled with a big feather by a prankster. You could use this face to say you’re sick, or when someone puts way too much pepper on your omelet.

Keywords: face, gesundheit, sneeze, sneezing face
Codepoints: 1F927
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🤢 nauseated face
    This nauseated face has a green tint and bulging cheeks. Watch out! This sick guy could puke at any moment.
  • 🥴 woozy face
    Feeling a little sick or dizzy? The woozy face emoji can describe that feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling faint, fatigue, nauseous or under the weather. Now, lay down and recover. This emoji's world is spinning.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 🤥 lying face
    Beware of a nose that grows! This emoji has a nose like Pinocchio. When it lies the nose grows long. Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
  • 🤮 face vomiting
    That’s so gross, it makes me want to puke. The face vomiting emoji is often used when talking about something so nasty and disgusting, it makes you vomit. This emoji is also used to talk about being sick, or an illness that could make you feel nauseous and want to throw-up. Hurling emoji. Blech.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😷 face with medical mask
    This face with medical mask is being careful not to spread or ingest germs by wearing a face-covering mask.
  • 🥸 disguised face
    Do you need to go incognito? Do you need a silly disguise to grab a laugh? Big eyebrows. Big glasses. No one will ever recognize you. The perfect disguise.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😤 face with steam from nose
    This yellow faced emoji is so angry his blood is boiling and steam is coming from his nose. He’s huffing and puffing about something that grinds his gears. Furious and ready to charge like a bull.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😩 weary face
    Stuck in the office for 14 hours a day? This emoji probably describes your face at the end of the week. Use this when you are feeling weary, overworked, sad, tired, frustrated. disappointed, or just fed-up!
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 🤒 face with thermometer
    This emoji shows a concerned-looking face with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. Some chicken soup and rest would do you good right about now. Feel better little emoji.

