This emoji belongs to the liars in your life. The lying face emoji has a long nose similar to that of Pinocchio. When lies are told the nose grows. This emoji gives off the feeling that someone is lying, not being completely honest, fibbing, telling a white lie, or anything in between. Use this emoji to call out a liar. Example “Dan is a 🤥, He didn’t go to the store, he was playing football all day”

Keywords: face, lie, lying face, pinocchio

Codepoints: 1F925

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )