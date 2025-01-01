This emoji belongs to the liars in your life. The lying face emoji has a long nose similar to that of Pinocchio. When lies are told the nose grows. This emoji gives off the feeling that someone is lying, not being completely honest, fibbing, telling a white lie, or anything in between. Use this emoji to call out a liar. Example “Dan is a 🤥, He didn’t go to the store, he was playing football all day”
