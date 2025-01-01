Is that a flying horse? No! It’s a magical unicorn. The unicorn emoji shows the face of a white horse-like creature with a rainbow horn and colorful hair. This mythical creature has supernatural powers and can fly. The horn of a unicorn is said to have the power to cure sickness and make poisonous water drinkable. Use this emoji when talking about something magical, mystical, charming and anything related to rainbows, positivity, and unicorns. Example: I’ll believe you when I see a 🦄 with my own eyes.
