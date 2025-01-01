Home

Unicorn

Is that a flying horse? No! It’s a magical unicorn. The unicorn emoji shows the face of a white horse-like creature with a rainbow horn and colorful hair. This mythical creature has supernatural powers and can fly. The horn of a unicorn is said to have the power to cure sickness and make poisonous water drinkable. Use this emoji when talking about something magical, mystical, charming and anything related to rainbows, positivity, and unicorns. Example: I’ll believe you when I see a 🦄 with my own eyes.

Keywords: face, unicorn
Codepoints: 1F984
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐇 rabbit
    The rabbit emoji, not to be confused with the rabbit face emoji, shows the full body of a rabbit in profile. Use this emoji in the spring time near Easter, or when performing a magic trick that requires pulling an animal out of a hat.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 🐉 dragon
    Feeling fierce? This Chinese dragon emoji has a strong long body and scaly skin.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🤥 lying face
    Beware of a nose that grows! This emoji has a nose like Pinocchio. When it lies the nose grows long. Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 🙈 see-no-evil monkey
    No, I haven’t seen anything and I don’t want to see any evil! My hands are covering my eyes for a reason! It may look like this money is trying to play “peak-a-boo”, or that it’s covering its eyes for a surprise, but the root of this emoji has to do with avoiding bad or evil!
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🤧 sneezing face
    Achoo! The sneezing face emoji winces and holds a tissue up to its nose as it sneezes. This emoji is appropriate when the pollen count is high and allergy season is upon you.

