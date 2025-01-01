The panda bear is a beloved animal and is one of the most famous animals in China. The Panda emoji shows the black and white face of the panda bear. Pandas are generally very big in size and are black and white in color. Panda’s are amongst the most beautiful animals on the planet and give off a feeling of cuteness and love. Use this emoji when referring to pandas or referring to something adorable or cute Example: “That 🐼 is so cute, I just want to take it home”
