Panda

Panda

The panda bear is a beloved animal and is one of the most famous animals in China. The Panda emoji shows the black and white face of the panda bear. Pandas are generally very big in size and are black and white in color. Panda’s are amongst the most beautiful animals on the planet and give off a feeling of cuteness and love. Use this emoji when referring to pandas or referring to something adorable or cute Example: “That 🐼 is so cute, I just want to take it home”

Keywords: face, panda
Codepoints: 1F43C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🐨 koala
    The Koala is known to be Australia's sweet and friendly mascot. It’s associated with cuteness, comfort and smiles. The koala bear is also a very popular option for children’s stuffed animal toys because they are known to be very sweet. Koala bears live in Australia. They hang out in eucalyptus trees and eat the leaves all day.
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐲 dragon face
    The dragon face emoji shows a green dragon looking straight on or in profile. No matter which way its looking, we hope it’s not at us!
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🐢 turtle
    The Turtle emoji features a generic-looking green turtle, often found at park ponds or at pet stores. Its neck is extended upward and it seems to be smiling.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🐉 dragon
    Feeling fierce? This Chinese dragon emoji has a strong long body and scaly skin.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🐯 tiger face
    The Tiger Face emoji features a friendly looking, cartoon-like character. This specific emoticon is looking straight ahead and is depicted as primarily yellow or orange, with black stripes, as is expected from a tiger. "The eye of the tiger, the thrill of the fight."
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • 🦎 lizard
    These little lizards may be found in a rainforest or a desert, but for most smartphone users, they’re found in the keyboard.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.

YayText