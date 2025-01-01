The lizard emoji shows the small green reptile we know and love. It takes the same shape across platforms and devices, but may be in a slightly different bodily configuration. This lizard can be useful in any conversation about reptilian creatures or perfect tank-friendly pets that don’t shed. This emoji can also be used to refer to shape shifting reptilian lizard people.
