This emoji represents the woolly mammoth, a giant, long haired elephant that lived (and went extinct) over 10,000 years ago. Their bodies were frozen solid, as they resided in the Arctic, and their unique appearance was preserved. These huge creatures were typically 13-feet tall and weighed over 6 tons!
