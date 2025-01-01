This emoji showcases a simple, cartoony bunny-rabbit with its ears erect, looking directly at the viewer. The emoji in question is similar to many of its animal emoticon counterparts, like the lion, tiger and bear (oh my!) This emoji ranges in color and detail across various platforms, but usually appears as either white, grey or a combination of both.

Keywords: bunny, face, pet, rabbit, easter bunny

Codepoints: 1F430

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )