Rabbit face

This emoji showcases a simple, cartoony bunny-rabbit with its ears erect, looking directly at the viewer. The emoji in question is similar to many of its animal emoticon counterparts, like the lion, tiger and bear (oh my!) This emoji ranges in color and detail across various platforms, but usually appears as either white, grey or a combination of both.

Keywords: bunny, face, pet, rabbit, easter bunny
Codepoints: 1F430
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🐽 pig nose
    The pig nose emoji features the pig's most distinctive body part, its nose. The pig nose is pictured as a round pink pig snout, with two darker-toned holes for nostrils. Oink oink.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐒 monkey
    The Monkey emoji features a brown primate, kneeling down on its haunches, smiling at the viewer. Probably thinking about bananas.
  • 🐶 dog face
    The Dog Face emoji features a cartoon style dog head, facing straight ahead, often seen with its tongue hanging out, as if it is panting.
  • 🐕 dog
    The Dog emoji features various breeds of man's best friend, the dog, standing and looking to the left, its whole body/profile visible. Good doggies like scratchies.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🦁 lion
    The king of the jungle. The Lion emoji features a friendly-looking, cartoony lion. Only the head is seen and it is wearing a neutral expression and boasts a long, beautiful mane.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🐢 turtle
    The Turtle emoji features a generic-looking green turtle, often found at park ponds or at pet stores. Its neck is extended upward and it seems to be smiling.
  • 🦒 giraffe
    A long-necked, elegant creature, the giraffe is yellow with brown spots across all platforms. Although the giraffe is usually portrayed in its full, majestic form, other times only its head is depicted.
  • 🐯 tiger face
    The Tiger Face emoji features a friendly looking, cartoon-like character. This specific emoticon is looking straight ahead and is depicted as primarily yellow or orange, with black stripes, as is expected from a tiger. "The eye of the tiger, the thrill of the fight."
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🤪 zany face
    The zany face emoji is a yellow face with its eyes crossed and its tongue sticking out. Use it when you’re feeling manic, crazed, or you haven’t left the house in several weeks.
  • 🦨 skunk
    The skunk emoji contains the full profile of a fluffy, black animal with a white stripe down its body and its tail raised and curled over its back. If you see a skunk raise its tail you might get sprayed... which would... stink.

