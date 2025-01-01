This emoji showcases a simple, cartoony bunny-rabbit with its ears erect, looking directly at the viewer. The emoji in question is similar to many of its animal emoticon counterparts, like the lion, tiger and bear (oh my!) This emoji ranges in color and detail across various platforms, but usually appears as either white, grey or a combination of both.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.