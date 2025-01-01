The bear emoji is just the face of a chubby looking brown bear. This bear looks most like a grizzly bear, though one should never get close enough to check. Use the bear emoji when talking about wildlife, stuffed animals, or how best to prevent forest fires.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.