The mouse emoji shows the full body of a grey mouse. While it can be used to simply show a mouse, it has other meanings. Some uses for this emoji can be to show that someone is shy or quiet. It can also be used to show that someone or something is tiny, like a mouse. Pairs well with the cheese emoji and cat emoji. Squeak squeak.

Copy

Keywords: mouse

Codepoints: 1F401

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )