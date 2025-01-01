This emoji shows a standard computer mouse in the popular color choices of either grey or white and may include a cursor ball, for easy onscreen navigation and simple scrolling. Depending on the provider, the computer mouse in question can either be seen connected to the computer with a cord or like in Apple’s case, is more modern and completely wireless.

Codepoints: 1F5B1 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )