    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Science / Technology
    3. »
  3. Computer mouse
Computer mouse

This emoji shows a standard computer mouse in the popular color choices of either grey or white and may include a cursor ball, for easy onscreen navigation and simple scrolling. Depending on the provider, the computer mouse in question can either be seen connected to the computer with a cord or like in Apple’s case, is more modern and completely wireless.

Codepoints: 1F5B1 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

