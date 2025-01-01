Home

Television

A television is depicted in this emoji in various colors and shapes across platforms. Most of them show the television with rabbit ear antennas and a blue or gray screen. The television emoji can be used to say you want to watch some TV, or that’s what you are currently doing.

Keywords: television, tv, video
Codepoints: 1F4FA
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🖱️ computer mouse
    The Computer Mouse emoji features just that! Depending on the provider, the mouse is either depicted as grey or white and can be displayed as either corded or cordless.
  • 📷 camera
    Say cheese! The camera emoji is used to talk about taking pictures. Cameras are tools for photographers. Make sure you look your best for the portrait.
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 🐁 mouse
    Eek! Oh, it’s just a cute mouse. This pest loves cheese and can in walls. This emoji shows the full body of a grey or white mouse. It can be used to show someone is shy and quiet, or small.
  • 🪒 razor
    The razor emoji depicts a double-bladed old-fashioned razor on most platforms in various colors. Some platforms show a straight shave razor with a brown or black handle.
  • 🎦 cinema
    The cinema emoji is a white symbol that looks like the movie camera emoji, but in silhouette. This emoji can be used when talking about film and other high art.
  • 📸 camera with flash
    Say cheese, it’s time to take a pic! This emoji depicts a traditional camera with the flash going off, showing that it is currently taking a picture. Use this emoji when you are discussing topics related to photography.
  • 📢 loudspeaker
    A loudspeaker is a tool that amplifies sound. The electronic speaker is usually used to broadcast a voice to a large audience.
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • 🎸 guitar
    Rock on! This guitar emoji shows a totally gnarly electric guitar that you can shred on and show off your musical prowess.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🍽️ fork and knife with plate
    Setting the table for dinner? Ready to dine out at a restaurant with friends? Want your food right now? A plate with a fork and knife can show that.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • 🍚 cooked rice
    Feeling hungry? This bowl of cooked rice will hit the spot.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🔔 bell
    The bell emoji is a simple golden bell and is often used in reference to electronics volume, such as when you tell someone you’re turning your sound on so that you don’t miss their call!
  • ◻️ white medium square
    The White Medium Square emoji features just that: a white medium square with either sharp or slightly rounded corners.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • 😺 grinning cat
    This grinning cat emoji holds its eyes open while it flashes a toothy smile at you. Perhaps it’s expecting a tasty cat treat or is accompanying a friendly hello.

