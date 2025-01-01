A television is depicted in this emoji in various colors and shapes across platforms. Most of them show the television with rabbit ear antennas and a blue or gray screen. The television emoji can be used to say you want to watch some TV, or that’s what you are currently doing.

Keywords: television, tv, video

Codepoints: 1F4FA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )