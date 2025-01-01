This emoji showcases a very simple, white square which is of the medium variety. Funny enough, even though this emoji is literally called “white square,” many platforms and providers do not show a white square at all! Many show this emoji as a lighter grey shaded square -- order a darker shade of grey (which definitely defeats the whole purpose of this emoji).
