White medium square

This emoji showcases a very simple, white square which is of the medium variety. Funny enough, even though this emoji is literally called “white square,” many platforms and providers do not show a white square at all! Many show this emoji as a lighter grey shaded square -- order a darker shade of grey (which definitely defeats the whole purpose of this emoji).  

Codepoints: 25FB FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 🕉️ om
    The Om emoji, for the most part, is a purple square with a sacred symbol in the middle of it, often seen in various Asian religions.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🐕 dog
    The Dog emoji features various breeds of man's best friend, the dog, standing and looking to the left, its whole body/profile visible. Good doggies like scratchies.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🪒 razor
    The razor emoji depicts a double-bladed old-fashioned razor on most platforms in various colors. Some platforms show a straight shave razor with a brown or black handle.

