This emoji showcases a very simple, white square which is of the medium variety. Funny enough, even though this emoji is literally called “white square,” many platforms and providers do not show a white square at all! Many show this emoji as a lighter grey shaded square -- order a darker shade of grey (which definitely defeats the whole purpose of this emoji).

Codepoints: 25FB FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )