The white large square emoji is a four-sided shape made up of equal sides. The whole figure is white, making it perfect for any discussion of the color white, or of a “blank canvas.” This square emoji also fits in well with the black square emoji to create a checkerboard motif.

Keywords: geometric, square, white large square

Codepoints: 2B1C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )