The white large square emoji is a four-sided shape made up of equal sides. The whole figure is white, making it perfect for any discussion of the color white, or of a “blank canvas.” This square emoji also fits in well with the black square emoji to create a checkerboard motif.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.