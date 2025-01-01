Home

White large square

The white large square emoji is a four-sided shape made up of equal sides. The whole figure is white, making it perfect for any discussion of the color white, or of a “blank canvas.” This square emoji also fits in well with the black square emoji to create a checkerboard motif.

Keywords: geometric, square, white large square
Codepoints: 2B1C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • black large square
    In a series of black square emojis, the black large square is the largest one.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • ◻️ white medium square
    The White Medium Square emoji features just that: a white medium square with either sharp or slightly rounded corners.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • white circle
    White is a pure color that is often used during ceremonies like weddings. The white circle emoji can be used as a decorative element when congratulating someone on their engagement. Many people also use this emoji as a bullet point when creating a list.
  • 🇪🇪 flag: Estonia
    The flag of Estonia emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of equal widths. From top to bottom, they are blue, black, and white.

YayText