Do you love the color white? It represents cleanliness and purity. The white circle emoji shows a large off-white circle. The style of this emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. The white circle emoji can be used as a decorative element congratulating someone on their engagement. This emoji is also a great replacement for bullet points or dash marks when you are creating a list. In its simplest form, it can be used to say the color white without typing it. Example: “⚪⚪ Congrats on your engagement Karen⚪⚪

Copy

Keywords: circle, geometric, white circle

Codepoints: 26AA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )