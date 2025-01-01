Do you love the color white? It represents cleanliness and purity. The white circle emoji shows a large off-white circle. The style of this emoji varies by the emoji keyboard. The white circle emoji can be used as a decorative element congratulating someone on their engagement. This emoji is also a great replacement for bullet points or dash marks when you are creating a list. In its simplest form, it can be used to say the color white without typing it. Example: “⚪⚪ Congrats on your engagement Karen⚪⚪
