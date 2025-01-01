The peace symbol emoji is the perfect way to share peace, love, and unity with friends. This purple square with a circular white symbol in the center can be sent when discussing religions, beliefs, and values. The peace symbol emoji is part of the family of religious and belief emojis.

Codepoints: 262E FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )