Recycling symbol

The recycling symbol emoji depicts three green arrows in a triangular cycle and is the universal symbol for responsibly cycling out waste that can be reused for other purposes. This eco-friendly emoji is great for any situation regarding the environment and what we can do individually to give back to the earth.

Codepoints: 267B FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🟩 green square
    They say the grass is always greener on the other side. Is my green emoji greener than yours? It actually might be! The green square emoji shows varying shades of green depending on your device.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • Ophiuchus
    The Ophiuchus emoji is an astrological sign emoji of the constellation Ophiuchus, used for those born between November 30 and December 17.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • minus
    The minus emoji is a small black dash mark used to show the mathematical action of subtraction.
  • ☮️ peace symbol
    The peace symbol emoji is a purple box with a white circular symbol for peace and unity in the center. Use this emoji when chatting about your hopes for global peace or the 1960’s “hippie” movement.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • ☢️ radioactive
    Beware of the radioactive matter. If you touch it, your hand might melt off. The radioactive sign is a warning to stay away, this material is not safe.
  • 📐 triangular ruler
    The Triangular Ruler emoji features a measuring device, commonly used by architects and engineers to draw straight lines and measure angles correctly.
  • 💚 green heart
    Is your love one-sided? The green heart emoji is a symbol of hope for reconciliation and friendship. Green is also the color of envy, so be careful. You may be dealing with a jealous heart or envious love. Other possible interpretations: a love of nature, the environment, and Irish pride.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • ↔️ left-right arrow
    The Left-Right Arrow emoji features a blue box with an arrow, pointing both to the left and to the right, stamped directly within the middle.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • ☸️ wheel of dharma
    The Wheel of Dharma emoji is a purple box with a white Buddhist symbol that means “what is established or firm.” Use it when discussing Buddhism or having a conversation about peace.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • ☯️ yin yang
    The yin yang emoji is a symbol of peace and balance and is outlined in white with a purple box background. Use this when speaking about two things in harmony.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.

