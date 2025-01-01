The recycling symbol emoji depicts three green arrows in a triangular cycle and is the universal symbol for responsibly cycling out waste that can be reused for other purposes. This eco-friendly emoji is great for any situation regarding the environment and what we can do individually to give back to the earth.
