The recycling symbol emoji depicts three green arrows in a triangular cycle and is the universal symbol for responsibly cycling out waste that can be reused for other purposes. This eco-friendly emoji is great for any situation regarding the environment and what we can do individually to give back to the earth.

Codepoints: 267B FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )