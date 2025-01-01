Home

Green square

This green square emoji can represent a vibrant garden, a well-watered lawn, or a metaphorical green light for a project. The green square emoji can have a similar meaning to the checkmark button. It most often symbolizes the natural world, but it also represents jealousy, tranquility, good health, or good luck.

Keywords: green, square
Codepoints: 1F7E9
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 🟢 green circle
    The green circle emoji is a plain blue solid colored circle, perfect for any color or shape related conversation.
  • ♻️ recycling symbol
    The recycling emoji shows three green arrows in a cyclical motion. They symbolize reducing, reusing, and recycling. This emoji is perfect for anyone who is eco-friendly and concerned about the earth!
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • cross mark button
    The cross mark button is a square that is green in many cases and red in some with a white “X” in the center. It can be used as, “X marks the spot.”
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🈯 Japanese “reserved” button
    The Japanese “reserved” button shows the Japanese word for “reserved” against a green box, creating the look of a button. This emoji means that someone owns whatever it is paired with.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🟨 yellow square
    The yellow square emoji shows a solid blue-colored square shape. Use this emoji when talking about the color yellow or looking for a suitable emoji to refer to a pat of butter.
  • 🇲🇷 flag: Mauritania
    The flag emoji for Mauritania consists of a green background bordered on the top and bottom with red stripes. A gold star and crescent moon decorates the center.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.

