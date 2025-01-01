This emoji features a big, bold, red square, completely filled in with color. It may have sharp or rounded corners, depending on the platform it is being viewed on and some may have lights and shadows reflected on the surface, showing depth and detail. Besides representing a shape, it can also represent the “Red Square” in Russia (pun intended).

Keywords: red, square

Codepoints: 1F7E5

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )