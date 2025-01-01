Home

Red square

This emoji features a big, bold, red square, completely filled in with color. It may have sharp or rounded corners, depending on the platform it is being viewed on and some may have lights and shadows reflected on the surface, showing depth and detail. Besides representing a shape, it can also represent the “Red Square” in Russia (pun intended).

Keywords: red, square
Codepoints: 1F7E5
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
0

Related emoji

  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 🇹🇬 flag: Togo
    Togo's flag emoji consists of alternating green and yellow stripes. A white star on a red square is displayed in the top left corner.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🌘 waning crescent moon
    The waning crescent moon emoji depicts the moon in the phase before new moon. In this phase, the moon is only a small sliver of light, and is growing smaller.
  • 🇬🇦 flag: Gabon
    The flag of Gabon emoji features three horizontal stripes of green, gold, and blue.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🇳🇱 flag: Netherlands
    The flag of Netherlands emoji displays 3 equal horizontal stripes with red on the top, white in the middle, and blue on the bottom.
  • 🇦🇿 flag: Azerbaijan
    The flag of Azerbaijan emoji consists of three horizontal stripes with a white crescent and eight-pointed star in the center. The colors of the stripes, from top to bottom, are blue, red, and green.
  • check mark button
    The Check Mark Button emoji features a white checkmark outline encased within a green box.
  • 🇧🇭 flag: Bahrain
    The flag of Bahrain emoji contains a section of white and the left, and a larger section of red on the right. The sections are separated with a zigzag line.
  • 🇸🇸 flag: South Sudan
    The flag of South Sudan emoji contains three large horizontal stripes of black, red, and green separated by thin white lines. On the left side, a navy sideways triangle contains a gold star.
  • 🇧🇮 flag: Burundi
    The flag of Burundi emoji is divided into found sections with thick white diagonal lines. The top and bottom triangles are red. The left and right triangles are green. At the center is a white circle, containing three red six-pointed stars with green borders.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🇵🇲 flag: St. Pierre & Miquelon
    The St. Pierre & Miquelon flag emoji displays a light blue background with 3 smaller squares vertically aligned on the left. On the right side is a yellow ship on waves. The top square on the left has red triangles and green stripes diagonally, the middle square shows a white background and black design, and the bottom square shows a red background with 2 yellow lions.

YayText