Yellow square

The yellow square emoji is what you may expect: it is a solid yellow colored four-sided square. Squares are comprised of four right angles and equal side lengths, and this square is no different! This emoji could be used to represent a slice of cheese or a gold bar. Use it for any yellow or any square needs.

Keywords: square, yellow
Codepoints: 1F7E8
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🟩 green square
    They say the grass is always greener on the other side. Is my green emoji greener than yours? It actually might be! The green square emoji shows varying shades of green depending on your device.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🧉 mate
    The Mate emoji features a green beverage in a brown, coconut-looking cup or jug, with a metal straw extending from the liquid.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🍛 curry rice
    The Curry Rice emoji features a bowl or plate with a mound of rice sitting in a brown stew-like sauce and surrounded by meat, vegetables or both.
  • 🇬🇾 flag: Guyana
    The flag of Guyana emoji features a green background, a sideways yellow triangle bordered in white, and a red triangle bordered in black. Each feature is laid over the other.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🟦 blue square
    The blue square emoji shows a solid blue-colored square shape. Use this emoji when talking about the color blue or practicing shapes with a toddler.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🍯 honey pot
    The Honey Pot emoji features a golden pot with honey leaking down the sides. A honey dipper rests within the contents of the pot, waiting to be used.
  • 🇹🇬 flag: Togo
    Togo's flag emoji consists of alternating green and yellow stripes. A white star on a red square is displayed in the top left corner.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • 🇸🇸 flag: South Sudan
    The flag of South Sudan emoji contains three large horizontal stripes of black, red, and green separated by thin white lines. On the left side, a navy sideways triangle contains a gold star.
  • 🍚 cooked rice
    Feeling hungry? This bowl of cooked rice will hit the spot.
  • 🍄 mushroom
    The Mushroom emoji features a funky looking shroom, with a beige stem, red cap and white dots scattered throughout the head of the vegetable.
  • ◻️ white medium square
    The White Medium Square emoji features just that: a white medium square with either sharp or slightly rounded corners.
  • 🖱️ computer mouse
    The Computer Mouse emoji features just that! Depending on the provider, the mouse is either depicted as grey or white and can be displayed as either corded or cordless.

