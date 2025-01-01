The yellow square emoji is what you may expect: it is a solid yellow colored four-sided square. Squares are comprised of four right angles and equal side lengths, and this square is no different! This emoji could be used to represent a slice of cheese or a gold bar. Use it for any yellow or any square needs.

Keywords: square, yellow

Codepoints: 1F7E8

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )