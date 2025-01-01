Home

  Blue square
Blue square

The blue square emoji does what it says on the tin: it is a solid blue colored four-sided square. Squares are comprised of four right angles and equal side lengths, and this square is no different! This blue square could be used to represent a swimming pool, an ice, cube, or a window. Use it for any blue or any square needs.

Keywords: blue, square
Codepoints: 1F7E6
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🔵 blue circle
    The blue circle emoji is a plain blue solid colored circle, perfect for any color or shape related conversation.
  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 🇵🇫 flag: French Polynesia
    The flag of French Polynesia emoji displays a red background with a white horizontal stripe through the middle. In the center of the flag is a circle emblem which displays a yellow sun, blue waves and a red native picture.
  • 🚰 potable water
    The Potable Water emoji features a grey or white faucet, often portrayed with water dripping or pouring out of the spout. May also be encased in a blue box.
  • 🔫 pistol
    The water pistol emoji is a very sinister one indeed. Use this water gun to threaten your friends that you’ll soak them with water if they don’t pay you back for coffee.
  • ⛸️ ice skate
    The ice skate emoji is one of the few footwear emojis available and features a nice sharp blade for zooming across ice. Use the ice skate emoji when discussing winter activities for groups or individuals.
  • 🫐 blueberries
    The blueberries emoji is a juicy one! It depicts multiple plump blueberries ripe for the snacking.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 🇬🇦 flag: Gabon
    The flag of Gabon emoji features three horizontal stripes of green, gold, and blue.
  • 🎽 running shirt
    Sports meets fashion with the running shirt emoji. Often shown with a dark blue or yellow sash, the running shirt is usually a sleeveless blue tee.
  • 🇬🇷 flag: Greece
    The national flag of Greece emoji consists of nine horizontal stripes that alternate blue and white. In the top left corner, there is a blue rectangle with a white cross.
  • 🌊 water wave
    Happiness comes in waves, especially if you are by the ocean. The water wave emoji is often used to talk about the beach and water sports like surfing. Use it when talking about any topic related to ocean activities.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • 👘 kimono
    This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. This emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking but can be used for other tasks.

