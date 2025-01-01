The blue square emoji does what it says on the tin: it is a solid blue colored four-sided square. Squares are comprised of four right angles and equal side lengths, and this square is no different! This blue square could be used to represent a swimming pool, an ice, cube, or a window. Use it for any blue or any square needs.
