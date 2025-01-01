The sound of big waves crashing off the coast can be the most satisfying sound in the world! It’s so relaxing. The water wave emoji shows a blue wave of water getting ready to crash back into the ocean. This emoji is related to water activities like surfing and boating. It’s also used when talking about the beach, vacation or even a tsunami. The wave gives off a serene and relaxing feeling, but can also give off a feeling of energy, excitement and adrenaline. Use this emoji when talking about the sea, ocean, beach, swimming, and other water sports. You can also use it to talk about a flood or a tsunami. Example: My dad loves surfing 🌊.

Keywords: ocean, water, wave

Codepoints: 1F30A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )