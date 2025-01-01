Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Time / Weather
    3. »
  3. Water wave
YayText!

Water wave

The sound of big waves crashing off the coast can be the most satisfying sound in the world! It’s so relaxing. The water wave emoji shows a blue wave of water getting ready to crash back into the ocean. This emoji is related to water activities like surfing and boating. It’s also used when talking about the beach, vacation or even a tsunami. The wave gives off a serene and relaxing feeling, but can also give off a feeling of energy, excitement and adrenaline. Use this emoji when talking about the sea, ocean, beach, swimming, and other water sports. You can also use it to talk about a flood or a tsunami. Example: My dad loves surfing 🌊.

Keywords: ocean, water, wave
Codepoints: 1F30A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🤽 person playing water polo
    This emoji looks ready to play water polo with their torso out of the water and a ball in hand, about to throw it at a teammate.
  • 🐃 water buffalo
    Water buffalo are strong working animals that can be found in China, India, and beyond. They symbolize strength, power, and a love of water.
  • 🏜️ desert
    Welcome to the hot and dry desert. I hope you brought some sunscreen and a whole lot of water. If you get stuck out here in this heat you might not make it back.
  • 🏝️ desert island
    The desert Island is a topical emoji that makes you want to pack up a suitcase and layout for a weekend, or a month! It could be a tropical paradise, or shipwrecked disaster.
  • 🛶 canoe
    Summer is calling with this brightly colored canoe. Oh those good old days of canoeing on the lake at summer camp.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🌴 palm tree
    The palm tree emoji sways it’s large leaves, or palms, in the breeze and evokes feelings of a calm, beachy vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Watch out for coconuts!
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🦭 seal
    Seals come in all shapes and sizes. Make sure to have some fish handy, because they’ll eat them all up. You’ll usually find and hear seals hanging out on a rock to get some sun by the water, or swimming around. Seals are also a favorite meal for sharks, so they try and avoid those meetups. Seals are pretty loud so you won’t miss them! Don’t worry the seal emoji is pretty quiet.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🟦 blue square
    The blue square emoji shows a solid blue-colored square shape. Use this emoji when talking about the color blue or practicing shapes with a toddler.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🚻 restroom
    This restroom emoji shows a block symbol that communicates the location of a multi-gendered bathroom.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText