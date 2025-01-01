In 1888, a man named William Wilson decided he wanted to play rugby in rivers and lakes around England and Scotland, so that’s when water polo was born. Today, it is most popular in countries around Europe and Australia. The goal of water polo is to pass a ball between teammates and get it into the opponents net. The water polo emoji is used to show your love for the sport, a match you’re attending or to let someone know you’ll be actively participating!

Keywords: person playing water polo, polo, water

Codepoints: 1F93D

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )