Person playing water polo

In 1888, a man named William Wilson decided he wanted to play rugby in rivers and lakes around England and Scotland, so that’s when water polo was born. Today, it is most popular in countries around Europe and Australia. The goal of water polo is to pass a ball between teammates and get it into the opponents net. The water polo emoji is used to show your love for the sport, a match you’re attending or to let someone know you’ll be actively participating!

Keywords: person playing water polo, polo, water
Codepoints: 1F93D
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
  • 🤾 person playing handball
    This handball player looks ready for the Olympics. 🤾🏽‍♀️And no, that’s not Sporty Spice; it’s a match winning goal! ‍‍‍‍ 🤾🏿 He’s ready to ball anytime, anywhere.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • soccer ball
    Usually things aren’t just black and white—unless it’s this soccer ball emoji! Simple and to the point this emoji is for soccer and sports players.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🌊 water wave
    Happiness comes in waves, especially if you are by the ocean. The water wave emoji is often used to talk about the beach and water sports like surfing. Use it when talking about any topic related to ocean activities.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🆚 VS button
    The VS button emoji refers to the word “versus” meaning that two individuals or groups will face off in a competition or sport. Use it when inviting your friends to an epic duel of sportsmanship. Let’s get ready to rumble!
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🥊 boxing glove
    Do you have what it takes to knock someone out in the boxing ring? Boxing is a competitive sport where you punch and jab for the win. It may leave you dripping in blood and sweat but if you win, you’ll get the title and a big cash prize.

