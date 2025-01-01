The VS button is an orange square with a white “VS” in the center. This emoji can be used to refer to any competition or sport where one or more people on each side are facing off. Use this emoji on Super Bowl Sunday, during the Olympics, or when playing a casual game of Monopoly with friends.

Keywords: versus, vs, vs button

Codepoints: 1F19A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )