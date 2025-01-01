Hey batter, batter swing! Baseball is a sport known as American’s pastime. All you need is a bat, glove, baseball, some bases and a few people to play. You can even practice your swing solo at a batting cage. The baseball emoji shows a round white ball with two red stripes. The baseball emoji is usually associated with sports, baseball games, baseball stadiums, and athletics. Use this emoji when you are ready to head to the baseball diamond and play ball. Example: Charlie got hit in the head with a ⚾. He’s out for the rest of the season.

Keywords: ball, baseball

Codepoints: 26BE

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )