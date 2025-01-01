Hey batter, batter swing! Baseball is a sport known as American’s pastime. All you need is a bat, glove, baseball, some bases and a few people to play. You can even practice your swing solo at a batting cage. The baseball emoji shows a round white ball with two red stripes. The baseball emoji is usually associated with sports, baseball games, baseball stadiums, and athletics. Use this emoji when you are ready to head to the baseball diamond and play ball. Example: Charlie got hit in the head with a ⚾. He’s out for the rest of the season.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.