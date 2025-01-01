Life is very similar to a tennis game; the player who serves well rarely loses. Are you ready to win? The tennis emoji shows a yellow tennis ball. Some versions of the emoji also show a tennis racket. The competitive sport can be played between 2 or 4 players. When you go to a professional match, make sure to be very quiet, because the players have to concentrate. Use this emoji when talking about any topic related to a competition, sports, tennis, a tennis ball, or a contest. Example: I am practicing 8 hours a day for the upcoming 🎾 competition.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.