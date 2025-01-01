Home

Tennis

Life is very similar to a tennis game; the player who serves well rarely loses. Are you ready to win? The tennis emoji shows a yellow tennis ball. Some versions of the emoji also show a tennis racket. The competitive sport can be played between 2 or 4 players. When you go to a professional match, make sure to be very quiet, because the players have to concentrate. Use this emoji when talking about any topic related to a competition, sports, tennis, a tennis ball, or a contest. Example: I am practicing 8 hours a day for the upcoming 🎾 competition.

Keywords: ball, racquet, tennis
Codepoints: 1F3BE
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🏸 badminton
    It’s game time! Badminton is a competitive sport that’s popular at backyard cookouts, parks, and beaches. It’s good exercise too.
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • 🏏 cricket game
    This strange-looking paddle and red ball combination represents the beloved cricket game. That paddle is actually called a cricket bat!
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🥎 softball
    Shown as a yellow ball with red laces, the softball emoji is not to be confused with the baseball. This emoji can be used to show a sports outing, or combined with other sports emojis to convey a sporty message. Play ball.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🧶 yarn
    Trying to knit a warm and cozy sweater? You’ll need some yarn and a couple of knitting needles. If you have a cat, there is no need for toys when you have a ball of yarn, they love it. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite sweater from grandma or your next craft.

