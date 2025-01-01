Time for a game of billiards or are you just feeling lucky? The pool 8 ball emoji symbolizes the game of billiards also known as pool. The emoji shows the black pool ball with a number 8 on it. This popular bar game will be over if you sink the 8 ball in too soon. This emoji also looks like the magic 8 ball, a tool used to tell your future. It’s a popular game among teens and adults, too. Use this emoji when referring to the game of pool or something magical. Example: Beware of the 🎱 , if you knock it in too early, you lose the game.

Copy

Keywords: 8, ball, billiard, eight, game, pool 8 ball

Codepoints: 1F3B1

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )