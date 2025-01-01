The game of ping pong has been around since the early 1900s, though the ping pong emoji has only been around since the late 2000s. This emoji shows a single table tennis paddle with a traditional ping pong ball. Use this emoji when talking about recreational or, at times, very extreme sports.

Keywords: ball, bat, game, paddle, ping pong, table tennis

Codepoints: 1F3D3

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )