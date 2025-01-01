Home

Ping pong

The game of ping pong has been around since the early 1900s, though the ping pong emoji has only been around since the late 2000s. This emoji shows a single table tennis paddle with a traditional ping pong ball. Use this emoji when talking about recreational or, at times, very extreme sports.

Keywords: ball, bat, game, paddle, ping pong, table tennis
Codepoints: 1F3D3
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🏏 cricket game
    This strange-looking paddle and red ball combination represents the beloved cricket game. That paddle is actually called a cricket bat!
  • 🥌 curling stone
    The curling stone emoji is a handled heavy stone used in the sport of curling, played on the ice in the Olympics. This emoji can be used in reference to all your favorite bizarre winter activities.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🏸 badminton
    It’s game time! Badminton is a competitive sport that’s popular at backyard cookouts, parks, and beaches. It’s good exercise too.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🥎 softball
    Shown as a yellow ball with red laces, the softball emoji is not to be confused with the baseball. This emoji can be used to show a sports outing, or combined with other sports emojis to convey a sporty message. Play ball.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🥍 lacrosse
    The lacrosse emoji shows a netted lacrosse stick and a small white lacrosse ball. Used in a field sport, these tools evoke the feeling of prep school athleticism.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • baseball
    Batter up! Baseball is known as America’s pastime. All you need to play this sport is a bat, a glove, some bases, a baseball and a few athletic people. You may find some peanuts and cracker jacks if you’re attending a professional baseball game.
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🎳 bowling
    The Bowling emoji showcases three classic white bowling pins, with two red stripes in the top third of the pin, beside which stands a single big, black bowling ball.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • 🏒 ice hockey
    The ice hockey emoji features a generic wooden hockey stick, with a red handle and white tape wrapped around the hilt. There is also a black puck resting beside the hockey stick.
  • 🥏 flying disc
    The flying disc emoji shows a disc, well, flying with motion lines behind it. It’s depicted in various shades of blue and orange.

