The American football emoji depicts a brown leather oblong ball with white seams. Often called the old “pigskin,” this ball is used in the sport of American football, is tossed by fathers and sons, and is celebrated in American culture. Use this emoji when talking about hyper-masculine sports or American culture.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.